Pep Guardiola suffered a bilingual nightmare when accidentally swearing post Huddersfield

Pep Guardiola accidentally went X-rated in his post Huddersfield press conference on Sunday.

The Manchester City manager was asked a question in Spanish and anyone who regularly has to communicate in more than one language will understand the situation he found himself in.

Guardiola had just seen his team come from one nil down at half-time to win the match 2-1 – the first time City have come back from being behind at the break to win a match in 22 years – so naturally he was happy.

The Spaniard hadn’t meant to respond in English, he confirmed, and accidentally swore as he realised his mistake.

The press conference came on the back of City extending their unbeaten run to 13 games. It was their 11th successive Premier League win and a 17th straight win in all competitions, while it also restored their eight-point advantage at the top of the table.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

City’s style of play has been lauded so far this season but Guardiola was also happy to see his team win in a different way, with Raheem Sterling grabbing the winner after 84 minutes.

He said: “We spoke about how we needed this kind of situation to happen. We have to live that situation, as if the last month didn’t happen.

“You have to live it, be in trouble. In the last period last month we did not feel that, and that is why this is so important.”