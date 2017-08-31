Home»Sport

People are losing faith in Financial Fair Play after Kylian Mbappe’s move to PSG

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 09:54 pm

Paris St Germain have completed the incredible signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, bringing him to the club on an initial loan with the option to buy next year.

But with the French club also having bought Neymar for £200 million earlier in the summer, can PSG really bring two stars in without falling foul of Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions?

FFP restrictions were approved in 2010 as a way of ensuring the overall financial health of European club football, and PSG insisted on the initial loan season for Mbappe so as not to fall foul of FFP regulations.

Each assessment period for FFP is three years, so PSG buying Mbappe next year after his loan spell might not necessarily mean they break the rules.

Whether or not any potential permanent move for Mbappe breaks the rules in any way will presumably become clear in the future, but if they had been broken, what sort of punishment would the club face?

Punishments in the past for breaching FFP rules have included limiting squad size, caps on transfer spending and fines.

Can PSG afford to permanently sign Mbappe next season? Time will tell.


