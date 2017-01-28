Pedro's incredible goal for Chelsea after running almost the full length of the pitch impressed the fans

Chelsea beat neighbours Brentford 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge and a hero emerged in the form of Pedro.
The Spain international scored in style after running almost the entire length of the pitch to take Michy Batshuayi’s pass.
And fans were mightily impressed:
Pedro ran exactly 90 yards in the build-up to his goal. Incredible work-rate.— cfclive (@cfcIive) January 28, 2017
Pedro never stops running 😂— Hakuna matata (@Simrettt) January 28, 2017
GOAL! @ChelseaFC 2-0 @BrentfordFC! Pedro lashes onto Batshuayi's ball and finishes well through the keepers legs! #emiratesfacup #CHEBRE— Sony SIX (@SonySIX) January 28, 2017
On FoxSport showing Pedro running off the ball for the goal 90 yards.— Ken Barkway (@KenBarkway) January 28, 2017
Pedro’s incredible running for Chelsea’s second goal v Brentford has to be
seen to be believed— GODFREY SUPERIOR (@Tsuperior1) January 28, 2017
Pedro running all day— Muddathir😎 (@muhammmadmuddat) January 28, 2017
Superb finish from Pedro!! 💙 @_Pedro17_ #CHEBRE— Muhammad Jamshad (@iam_jamshad) January 28, 2017
Pedro is so on 🔥🔥 #CHEBRE #EmiratesFACup— doyin Adetoyinbo (@doyintoyinbo) January 28, 2017
His perfect pass also helped Ivanovic score Chelsea’s third goal:
Lovely of Pedro to reward Ivanovic's run with a pass. Powerful finish from the Serbian. #CHEBRE #FACup— Eric Krakauer (@bigsoccerheadNY) January 28, 2017
Ivanovic roars forward from right wing-back, takes Pedro's pass in his stride and thrashes his shot beyond Bentley! #CFCLive— João P H Albino (@albinojoaoph) January 28, 2017
Ivanovic helps start the counter and then shows his motivation to get on the end of Pedro's pass and score. 3-0.… https://t.co/kQWfMiSkao— cfclive (@cfcIive) January 28, 2017
The 29-year-old certainly has a lot to celebrate after bagging a well-deserved man of the match.
Pedro is the man of the match— ⛹🏻♀️Aricopierz®🏀 (@Aricopierz) January 28, 2017