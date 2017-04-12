Paulo Dybala conquered Barcelona but it's his incredibly low socks that have everyone talking

It seems that Barcelona just can’t get to grips with Champions League first legs, and they certainly couldn’t handle the exposed legs of Juventus’s star striker, Paulo Dybala.
The 23-year-old scored the Old Lady’s opening two goals in a 3-0 win against Barca, who will have been cruelly reminded of their 4-0 defeat against Paris St-Germain in the previous round.
Dybala leaves the field to a fantastic reception from the home fans and is replaced by Rincón #UCL pic.twitter.com/hd55hCgSnq— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 11, 2017
2nd leg at Camp Nou will be interesting; Dybala was on 🔥🔥— Alex Martinez (@thatnikekidd) April 11, 2017
And as impressive as that performance was, Dybala’s goals weren’t the only things attracting attention – his incredibly low socks got tongues wagging also.
Dybala with the black boots and low socks ahhh so sleek so good— T (@Trequartistry) April 11, 2017
Some admired the style of the man – it’s a look alright.
Dybala's boots, socks, football with a crown tattoo, his left foot. What a man. #dybala #JuveFCB— Bobby Firmino (@MPH_93) April 11, 2017
Others weren’t so keen – who knew socks could be so controversial?
Dybala really needs to pull his socks up ffs— cae (@JanSmid58) April 11, 2017
I like dybala don't get me wrong but any striker that wears low socks just isn't for me 😔— Ronan Connolly (@ronanconnolly16) April 11, 2017
Juve will travel to Barcelona as big favourites to progress to the semi-finals of the European competition, but we know you just want to see more of Dybala’s marvellous socks, so here’s a short gallery.
Those shin pads must be tiny – you’re not getting full coverage Paulo!
We can’t deny it’s not a fashionable look, however – and let’s be honest, it’s not exactly hampering his performances, is it?
More from us on Sock Watch next week.