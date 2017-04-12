Home»Sport

Paulo Dybala conquered Barcelona but it's his incredibly low socks that have everyone talking

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 09:03 am

It seems that Barcelona just can’t get to grips with Champions League first legs, and they certainly couldn’t handle the exposed legs of Juventus’s star striker, Paulo Dybala.

The 23-year-old scored the Old Lady’s opening two goals in a 3-0 win against Barca, who will have been cruelly reminded of their 4-0 defeat against Paris St-Germain in the previous round.

And as impressive as that performance was, Dybala’s goals weren’t the only things attracting attention – his incredibly low socks got tongues wagging also.

Some admired the style of the man – it’s a look alright.

Others weren’t so keen – who knew socks could be so controversial?

Juve will travel to Barcelona as big favourites to progress to the semi-finals of the European competition, but we know you just want to see more of Dybala’s marvellous socks, so here’s a short gallery.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala
(Antonio Calanni/AP)

Those shin pads must be tiny – you’re not getting full coverage Paulo!

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala
(Alessandro Di Marco/AP)

We can’t deny it’s not a fashionable look, however – and let’s be honest, it’s not exactly hampering his performances, is it?

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala
(Antonio Calanni/AP)

More from us on Sock Watch next week.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, Barcelona, Champions League, Football, Juventus, Paolo Dybala, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This Twitter spat between Jamie Carragher and Richard Keys is too brutal to miss

Cat interrupts Major League Baseball game - and shows up players with its athleticism

Players, pundits and clubs rally round as Twitter continues to react to bomb attack

Sam Warburton still backed to be Lions captain despite knee injury


Today's Stories

10 players who emerged as stars during the League

Dream Manor memorabilia auction for F1 fans

10 players who emerged as stars during the League

Croke Park cracker a tantalising taste of sensational Super 8

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 