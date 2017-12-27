Home»Sport

Paulinho confirms he has talked to Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho about Barcelona move

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 05:38 pm

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho says he has been in touch with Brazil team-mate Philippe Coutinho to discuss a possible transfer to the Spanish giants.

Liverpool forward Coutinho handed in a transfer request in August after LaLiga leaders Barcelona had a bid for the Brazilian rejected, but the Reds turned down a further two offers, with owners Fenway Sports Group publicly stating he was not for sale.

The 25-year-old missed the start of the season with a back problem, but has been outstanding since his return and his stunning opener in the 5-0 Boxing Day demolition of Swansea was his seventh goal in as many games.

However, speculation regarding a Janaury switch to the Nou Camp for Coutinho has continued, and Paulinho - who joined the club from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande in August - joked that a property search for Coutinho was already under way.

"I make jokes that people are already looking for a house for him," Paulinho told mundodeportivo.com.

"I try to give him the basic information, the most important for him and his family, because maybe the time he lived here was not enough to know the city, but he knows that Barcelona is a very good city, that offers everything for him and his family.

"You have to think about the decision you are going to make. What I think is that if you have the opportunity to come, you will not regret it."

Should any deal go through, Paulinho believes Coutinho will be a good addition to Barcelona’s already impressive attacking options.

"He has a way of playing that everyone observes, both in Liverpool and in Brazil," he added.

"He is a very fast player, very agile. He gives many options for those who play in the centre of the field, pass options, also looks for free spaces to place the ball and go to goal.

"He can play in two or three positions and I think that will also help the coach and the players. Now I just have to encourage it to happen." 

 

- Press Association 


KEYWORDS

Liverpool FCCoutinho

Related Articles

Sterling downs Magpies and fires Man City 15 points clear

Virgil Van Dijk wants to 'achieve something special' after world-record Liverpool deal

New Liverpool signing Virgil Van Dijk is the 7th most expensive football deal ever

Southampton accept £75m bid from Liverpool for defender Virgil van Dijk

More in this Section

Watch these amazing races unfold on a day of drama at the Leopardstown Festival

Nice President Jean-Pierre Riviere determined to hang on to Mario Balotelli

Novak Djokovic to savour return to tennis after lenghty absence

Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Excuses starting to wear thin as Jose Mourinho plays the poor mouth

Students prevail in rain-soaked Peard Cup final

Reds repelled as Jordan Larmour try lights up Thomond

Excuses starting to wear thin as Jose Mourinho plays the poor mouth

Lifestyle

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »