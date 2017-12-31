Home»Sport

Paul Pogba: We have to change to win

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 09:35 am

Paul Pogba has called on Manchester United to "wake up" after a third consecutive draw saw them slip behind Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Draws against Leicester and Burnley either side of Christmas severely undermined United's status as challengers to Manchester City but Saturday's 0-0 shutout at home to Southampton means they are now sitting third in the standings.

The problems are racking up for manager Jose Mourinho, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's knee problem keeping him out for a month and Romelu Lukaku taken off on a stretcher after a nasty clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt.

United may also be expecting contact from the Football Association after footage emerged of Ashley Young apparently elbowing Dusan Tadic in the stomach.

Everton await on New Year's Day and Pogba has demanded better from his side, despite the short turnaround.

"We didn't lose but we have to wake up, bounce back and get back to winning," the Frenchman told MUTV.

"We drew again. Three draws we have to win, something has to change and we have to change to win.

"It's only one day and then we have to play against Everton - that's football. Tomorrow's another day and we have to go out there and win."

On the mid-match injury to 14-goal top-scorer Lukaku, Pogba said: "When we have Romelu, he makes it difficult for defenders and creates so much space as well. He's a big miss for us but we have the team to fill the gap of Romelu."

Medical staff took every precaution in treating a potentially concerning head injury, placing the Belgian on a stretcher and fitting an oxygen mask.

By full-time Mourinho was confident the worst-case scenarios had been ruled out and was instead predicting a two-match lay-off for the forward.

As for Young, who has been one of United's most consistent performers this term, the possibility of a three-match ban lingers.

That is the tariff handed to Burnley defender James Tarkowski earlier this month after he admitted a charge of violent conduct for elbowing Brighton striker Glenn Murray.


KEYWORDS

SportSoccerMan UnitedManchester UnitedPaul Pogba

More in this Section

Man United short on strikers as Ibrahimovic out for a month and Lukaku stretchered off

Frustrated Man United slip to third in the Premier League

Limerick begin 2018 season with win over experimental Cork

Title-winning hero Graham Cummins to return to Cork City


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

The story behind our sports picture of 2017

The big interview with Tracey Kennedy: The art of seeing the bigger picture

The story behind our sports picture of 2017

2017 in football: Guardiola’s vindication and new money’s corrosive effect

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »