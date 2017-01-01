Paul Pogba and Usain Bolt created the world's most marketable sports handshake on New Year's Eve

If you aspire to be one of the world’s great sportsmen, it seems that these days a regular handshake just won’t do – ask Paul Pogba and Usain Bolt.
The pair met up after Manchester United’s dramatic comeback against Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve, and famous United fan and nine-time Olympic gold medal winner Bolt celebrated with midfielder Pogba with something of a unique greeting.
Do they do this when they pass each other in the street?
It goes a little something like this: hands round and round, two taps of the hand, two taps of the back of the hand, arms in and out and then a little boogie.
All very well and good if you’re one of the most recognisable and cool sports people on the planet. We’ll leaves it to the pros.