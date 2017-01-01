Home»Sport

Paul Pogba and Usain Bolt created the world's most marketable sports handshake on New Year's Eve

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 03:30 pm

If you aspire to be one of the world’s great sportsmen, it seems that these days a regular handshake just won’t do – ask Paul Pogba and Usain Bolt.

The pair met up after Manchester United’s dramatic comeback against Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve, and famous United fan and nine-time Olympic gold medal winner Bolt celebrated with midfielder Pogba with something of a unique greeting.

Do they do this when they pass each other in the street?

The winning handshake heading into New Year @paulpogba @manchesterunited

A video posted by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

It goes a little something like this: hands round and round, two taps of the hand, two taps of the back of the hand, arms in and out and then a little boogie.

All very well and good if you’re one of the most recognisable and cool sports people on the planet. We’ll leaves it to the pros.

