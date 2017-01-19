Paul O’Connell to provide competition for RTÉ’s Six Nations coverage

Irish rugby fans face a dilemma over which TV channel’s coverage to watch during the upcoming Six Nations tournament.
Of course we’ll watch RTÉ, I hear you cry.
Well yes, understandably the draw of Ronan O'Gara, Brent Pope and Shane Horgan is strong.
BUT - the BBC have Ireland’s former leader and talisman Paul O’Connell.
#RugbyUnion: Ireland and Lions legend @Paul_OConnell joins @BBCSport's Six Nations team: https://t.co/hmCsYINsCn @bbcpress pic.twitter.com/zsK5R9vDVj— Sport On The Box (@SportOnTheBox) January 19, 2017
The retired legend is set to join Jeremy Guscott, Jonathan Davies, Martyn Williams, Keith Wood, Brian Moore at the British broadcaster.
“The Six Nations is a tournament incredibly close to my heart and I’m delighted to be joining the BBC team,” O’Connell said in a BBC statement.
“It’s a very different experience now watching on from the sidelines but I’m really looking forward to drawing on my own experiences to give the audience as much insight as I can into the action on the pitch.”
ROG or Paulie? Paulie or ROG?
How can we choose?