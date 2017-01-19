Paul O’Connell to provide competition for RTÉ’s Six Nations coverage

Irish rugby fans face a dilemma over which TV channel’s coverage to watch during the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

Of course we’ll watch RTÉ, I hear you cry.

Well yes, understandably the draw of Ronan O'Gara, Brent Pope and Shane Horgan is strong.

BUT - the BBC have Ireland’s former leader and talisman Paul O’Connell.

The retired legend is set to join Jeremy Guscott, Jonathan Davies, Martyn Williams, Keith Wood, Brian Moore at the British broadcaster.

“The Six Nations is a tournament incredibly close to my heart and I’m delighted to be joining the BBC team,” O’Connell said in a BBC statement.

“It’s a very different experience now watching on from the sidelines but I’m really looking forward to drawing on my own experiences to give the audience as much insight as I can into the action on the pitch.”

ROG or Paulie? Paulie or ROG?

How can we choose?