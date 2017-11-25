Home»Sport

Paul Dunne shoots 66 to move up in Hong Kong

Saturday, November 25, 2017

Paul Dunne has climbed up the leaderboard after his third round at the Hong Kong Open.

He hit a round of 66, which included six birdies and two bogeys, to move up to a tie for 31st place on 2 under.

India's SSP Chawrasia heads into the final day with a narrow one-shot lead in Fanling.

A round of 69 on day three kept the 39-year-old ahead of a star-studded chasing field, even though they narrowed his day-three advantage by a single shot.

Chawrasia will look to hold the lead from start to finish on the opening event of the 2018 Race to Dubai.

Ryder Cup star Rafa Cabrera Bello and Australian Wade Ormsby were just a shot back following the third round as Chawrasia, looking for a first European Tour win outside of his home country, moved to 10 under.

Tommy Fleetwood, the newly-crowned Race to Dubai champion, was next on at eight under alongside Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Belgian Thomas Detry.

Chawrasia will hope to record a fifth win on the European Tour on Sunday if he is able to keep his challengers at bay.

He will have his work cut out as Spaniard Cabrera Bello and Englishman Fleetwood finished second and tied third respectively here last season.


Joe Schmidt closing gaps to prevent Cardiff repeat

