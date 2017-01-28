Home»Sport

Paul Dunne in contention as Jeunghun Wang leads Qatar Masters

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 07:56 pm

Korean Jeunghun Wang surged into a three-shot lead with seven birdies in the third round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha.

The 21-year-old was one of a European Tour record nine golfers vying for the lead on eight under at the midway stage.

But he moved clear of the field on 14 under on Saturday, with South African Jaco van Zyl and Spain's Nacho Elvira his nearest pursuers - both in the group previously jostling for the lead at the end of the second round.

Ireland's Paul Dunne posted a third round 70 to put himself on nine-under total after carding three birdies and an eagle but also signed for three bogeys as he tried to stay in touch with the Korean.

After his flawless round, Wang confirmed his liking for the breezy conditions and admitted he is beginning to fancy his chances of closing out victory.

"My irons and putting are really good this week, so I think I have a good chance to win," he said.

"I like this course. I like the wind, the green conditions."

Other notable scores include Rafa Cabrera-Bello on ten-under, Martin Kaymer on six-under and Graeme McDowell on five-under.

