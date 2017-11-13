Home»Sport

Patrice Evra still loves Mondays despite his untimely departure from Marseille

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 02:13 pm

He might have had his Marseille contract terminated after clashing with a fan, but Patrice Evra’s Monday motivation videos are still going strong.

The former Manchester United full-back, now 36, was dismissed before a Europa League match against Vitoria earlier this month following a confrontation with a Marseille fan, after apparently being verbally abused by supporters.

Despite the ugly scenes, Evra appeared as positive as he always does in his Monday Instagram videos, repeating his catchphrase: “I love this game.”

“You know guys, it’s Monday, so happy Monday!” said Evra. “Sometimes life can feel really heavy, but you always have to keep smiling, and of course, keep loving this game.

“I swear to God I will come back stronger than ever, always positive energy.”

He continued: “Don’t be lazy! I don’t know what you are doing right now, but me, I am pushing a car, because I want to be better and better than I was before. I’m coming, I’m coming guys.”

On Friday afternoon Uefa announced that Evra had been suspended from all European club matches until June 30 next year and fined 10,000 euros.

Marseille then promptly published a statement saying that the south of France side and the player had mutually agreed to “end their working relationship”.


KEYWORDS

ViralPatrice EvraUKfootballInstagramMarseillePatrice Evra

