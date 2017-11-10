Home»Sport

Patrice Evra sees Marseille contract terminated after UEFA ban

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 05:12 pm

Patrice Evra's contract with Marseille has been terminated with immediate effect following the French defender's seven-month ban from UEFA competitions.

The former Manchester United full-back, now 36, was dismissed prior to the start of the Europa League clash with Vitoria earlier this month after clashing with a Marseille fan.

This afternoon, UEFA announced Evra had been suspended from all European club matches until June 30 next year and fined €10,000, with Marseille then promptly publishing a statement that said the south-coast side and the player had mutually agreed to "end their working relationship".


