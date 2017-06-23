Home»Sport

Padraig Harrington in running for Travelers Championship

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 11:05 pm

Padraig Harrington is right in contention going into the weekend at the Travelers Championship.

The three-time major champion had a one-under second round of 69 to move to five-under, three behind half-way leader Jordan Spieth.

Harrington feels he is finding some much needed form ahead of a tilt at the Open next month.

Rory McIlroy is level-par after shooting 73 today which means the world No.3 just made the cut.

However, Seamus Power is set to miss the weekend after closing on three-over.

Joakim Lagergren and Joël Stalter are the joint half-way clubhouse leaders at nine-under par at the BMW International Open on the European Tour.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia and former Open winner Henrik Stenson are among five players at eight-under as they head into the weekend.

