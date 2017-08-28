Home»Sport

Ousmane Dembele's switch to Barca completed

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 02:55 pm

Ousmane Dembele has formally completed his €146m move to Barcelona and been paraded on the pitch at the Nou Camp.

Around 17,000 fans attended Barca's official unveiling ceremony for the 20-year-old France winger, whose switch from Borussia Dortmund was announced on Friday.

The fee agreed between the two clubs - an initial €104.5m with add-ons potentially taking it to €146m - makes the player the second most expensive in history.

It is eclipsed only by Neymar's €216.6m move from Barca to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Dembele was filmed by the club arriving at Barcelona's training ground on Monday and undergoing his medical. He then formally signed his five-year contract before being presented at the Nou Camp.

Dembele said: "I am very happy to be here in Barcelona. I have come here to win titles and am looking forward to integrating into the team."

He added at a later press conference: "Barcelona is the best club in the world and I am looking forward to playing with some of the best players in the world such as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. I will do everything possible to contribute to this team."

Dembele has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since breaking into the Rennes team in September 2015. He was named Ligue 1 young player of the year in 2016 and moved to Dortmund for €14m just 12 months ago.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rugby legend Willie Duggan passes away aged 67

Honda hint Fernando Alonso deliberately pulled out of Belgian Grand Prix

Aaron Ramsey: Something has to change at Arsenal after chastening loss

Leicester have second Jonny Evans bid rejected


Today's Stories

‘An All-Ireland final is like your wedding day. It’s over before you know it’

Dustin Johnson: It’s been a tough road back to success

‘An All-Ireland final is like your wedding day. It’s over before you know it’

Jerry Flannery: It’s business as usual for Munster despite Rassie Erasmus news

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 