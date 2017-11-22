Home»Sport

Oumar Niasse becomes first Premier League player to receive ban for diving

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 03:24 pm

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has been banned for two matches after his appeal against a simulation charge was rejected, the Football Association has announced.

The 27-year-old was charged with simulation by the Football Association yesterday after he won a controversial penalty in Saturday's Premier League draw at Crystal Palace.

Niasse went down inside the Palace box with referee Anthony Taylor deeming the Senegal international had been fouled by Eagles defender Scott Dann.

Dann himself reacted angrily over the decision which saw Leighton Baines tuck away the resulting penalty to cancel out Wifried Zaha's early opener for the hosts.

Dann said after the game that Niasse, who drew Everton level for a second time with an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, had "conned the referee".

Niasse defended himself following the incident and told the Liverpool Echo he would be "shocked" to be charged - although he does now have a case to answer.


