O'Neill 'delighted' to give Walters the green light ahead of Georgia game

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 04:35 pm

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has declared Jonathan Walters fit to play against Georgia in tomorrow's World Cup qualifier in Tbilisi.

The Burnley striker's shaken off an ankle injury and has been able to train fully over the last couple of days.

O'Neill says Walters was determined to be ready.

"It's a fantastic turn around considering the injury was pretty bad, he looks pretty good and he knows how important he has been to us in the last few years," said O'Neill.

"I'm obviously delighted that he is fit."

The Ireland squad got a chance to train at the match venue today where temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees at kick off tomorrow.

Jonathan Walters pictured training with Irish squad at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, in Georgia earlier today. Pic: Inpho


