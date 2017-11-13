Home»Sport

O'Neil insists Ireland need to score in play-off second leg

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 08:07 am

Martin O'Neil insists the Republic of Ireland must score in tomorrow's World Cup play-off second leg against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

The squad return to training at Abbotstown today, with the tie evenly poised at nil-all following Saturday's draw in Copenhagen.

The Irish boss is set to have a fully fit squad to choose from and David Meyler will be back following suspension.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy says Ireland will be a different team playing at home and is hoping for another night to remember.

"We've gotta create more, and create those moments again," he said.

"We've got another chance on Tuesday to win the game and I hope it is another one of those moments everyone talks about again," he added.


KEYWORDS

IrelandDenmarkMartin O'NeilDavid MeyleyShane Duffy

Related Articles

Bendtner makes his pitch for Danish success in Dublin

Sometimes you don’t have to beat the Irish

Players confident past experience will count

We may need to score twice, admits O’Neill

More in this Section

Darren Hughes to replace Pearce Hanley for Saturday test

Soccer rumours: Torres eyeing return to Premier League?

Philippe Coutinho happy at Liverpool after summer of discontent

Alan Shearer demands 'definitive answers' on links between football and dementia


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Bendtner makes his pitch for Danish success in Dublin

‘A 10-point deficit but we can turn it around’

Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: Scattery Island off Kilrush Co Clare

Students learning life lessons instead of chasing points

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »