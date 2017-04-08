Home»Sport

One for Arthur claims Grand National glory for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 05:50 pm

One For Arthur stayed on best of them all to give Scotland only its second ever winner in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Despite jumping into Blaklion at the second-last fence, the 14-1 shot was spring-heeled at the final obstacle of the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile test.

Responding to everything asked of him by Derek Fox, the Lucinda Russell-trained runner galloped on resolutely to keep Cause Of Causes at bay and clinch the world's greatest steeplechase, emulating Rubstic in 1979.

Fox, who only returned to action from injury earlier in the week, said: "It's unbelievable. I can't believe it. He just jumped so well, even though he was a long way back. He never missed a fence, within reason. He was unbelievable.

"I was lucky to get back in time - I want to thank Jack Berry House. Without them I wouldn't have got back in time and I wouldn't have been as fit as I am."

Russell, whose partner and assistant is former champion jockey Peter Scudamore, said: "What a day! We have a fantastic team behind us and I'm just so pleased.

"He's amazing. He's improved very time. I kept thinking barring accidents, he would win the National and he has!

"Together (Peter and I) we have had good and bad times but the horses are all back in form now.

"It's brilliant for Scotland. I said it's for Scotland, but it's really for the team and the yard.

"It's out of this world."

