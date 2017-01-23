Olympic champion Nicola Adams joins professional ranks

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams has signed a long-term promotional deal to turn professional with Frank Warren.

The British flyweight, 34, will make her professional debut on April 8 at the Manchester Arena, and is also scheduled for a 'homecoming' fight at Leeds' First Direct Arena on May 13.

Her opponents are yet to be announced, but each fight is to be staged on BT Sport and BoxNation. Her recruitment represents Warren's promised big signing to launch his new platform on BT Sport.

The development also comes despite Warren, 64, previously criticising women's boxing, and ends Adams' hopes to pursue a third Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Ireland's Katie Taylor last year made her professional debut with Warren's rivals Matchroom, and Adams said: "I want to take women's boxing to the next level, become a world champion and do great things.

"It's going to be quite different: no headgear for one. I have to create my own team now, but I'm really excited about doing that."

Warren, who sat alongside Adams as the announcement was made at the BT Tower in central London, said: "I've not been the greatest advocate of women's boxing. My head's been turned.

"I've had to eat humble pie, and thought 'Are you a dinosaur?' I've always appreciated any ladies who are fighting. But what she (Adams) has done for me is turn my head. Who am I to be the person to say I'm not going to do women's boxing on BT?