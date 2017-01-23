Home»Sport

Olympic champion Nicola Adams joins professional ranks

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 01:36 pm

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams has signed a long-term promotional deal to turn professional with Frank Warren.

The British flyweight, 34, will make her professional debut on April 8 at the Manchester Arena, and is also scheduled for a 'homecoming' fight at Leeds' First Direct Arena on May 13.

Her opponents are yet to be announced, but each fight is to be staged on BT Sport and BoxNation. Her recruitment represents Warren's promised big signing to launch his new platform on BT Sport.

The development also comes despite Warren, 64, previously criticising women's boxing, and ends Adams' hopes to pursue a third Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Ireland's Katie Taylor last year made her professional debut with Warren's rivals Matchroom, and Adams said: "I want to take women's boxing to the next level, become a world champion and do great things.

"It's going to be quite different: no headgear for one. I have to create my own team now, but I'm really excited about doing that."

Warren, who sat alongside Adams as the announcement was made at the BT Tower in central London, said: "I've not been the greatest advocate of women's boxing. My head's been turned.

"I've had to eat humble pie, and thought 'Are you a dinosaur?' I've always appreciated any ladies who are fighting. But what she (Adams) has done for me is turn my head. Who am I to be the person to say I'm not going to do women's boxing on BT?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, boxing.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hull’s Ryan Mason speaking in hospital after surgery on fractured skull

Sunderland's Papy Djilobodji charged with violent conduct by FA

Hull and Chelsea medical teams praised for 'exemplary' treatment of Ryan Mason

We need to talk about Tom Brady's ludicrous oversized coat


Today's Stories

Salute to the Munster team that beat Australia

John Prenty: Counties are living beyond their means

Ronan O’Gara says Johnny Sexton will be fit for 6 Nations opener

Toulouse to revisit scene of 2014 drubbing

Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Appliance of science: What's inside our brains?

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 