Olivier Giroud scored the goal of 2017 on New Year's Day and Twitter completely lost it

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 05:19 pm

With just the two Premier League games on New Year’s Day 2017, it didn’t feel like something special was in the air until Olivier Giroud unleashed one of the most outrageous goals in Premier League history on Crystal Palace.

That might sound like an exaggeration, especially coming from a club’s own social media team.

But if you haven’t had the pleasure of seeing this fine goal yet, maybe have a look at some of the reaction to it from those who saw it happen.

Robbie Savage couldn’t believe his eyes.

It was undoubtedly worthy of a standing ovation.

Will there be a better goal in the next 12 months…

… or indeed EVER?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan might have thought his own scorpion kick goal would stay top of the charts for a little longer at least.

Here’s a play-by-play.

It was easy to forget that Giroud had missed an absolute sitter just moments earlier.

And last but not least, the crossbar finish was the icing on this very tasty cake.

Giroud will dine out on that goal for a while.

