Olivier Giroud ‘frustrated and disappointed’ despite dramatic comeback

Olivier Giroud admitted Arsenal felt frustrated and disappointed despite coming back from three goals down to earn a last-gasp 3-3 draw at Bournemouth.

The France striker headed the leveller, adding to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez as the Gunners recovered from their awful start to the game.

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his side's third goal at the Vitality Stadium. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA

Charlie Daniels and a Callum Wilson penalty put the hosts in control and they got a third through Ryan Fraser soon after the break.

Bournemouth had Simon Francis sent off at 3-2 and the 10 men were made to pay.

Not that Giroud was feeling too buoyant after the game.

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud makes an attempt on goal at the Vitality Stadium. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA

"It's a shame we conceded three goals like that," he said on Sky Sports 1. "We should not have done these kinds of mistakes.

"It's very frustrating and hopefully we'll learn from our mistakes today.

"I'm still a bit disappointed. It's nice to be back in that game, but the way we played at the end when we were 11 against 10 made me think we should have done better.

"But at least we came back and showed great mental strength."

Aaron Ramsey was on the receiving end of the strong challenge from Francis which resulted in the Bournemouth captain seeing red.

"The tackle was a bit rash," said the Wales midfielder.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe felt Sanchez's goal in the 70th minute which sparked the comeback was the key moment in the game.

"Really pleased to go into a 3-0 lead, the lads played so well and worked so hard," he said. "The key moment I think is them scoring their first goal.

"We feel the game should be safe, but you have to look at the quality they have."

Howe claimed his side were hard done by over Francis' dismissal.

"I didn't think it was sending-off," he said. "I didn't think the feet were raised enough to warrant a red card. That was my view at the time and now I've seen it again."

His counterpart Arsene Wenger praised his side's fighting qualities.

"It was a physical test, we had some problems to get out of the blocks," he said. "They started much quicker, faster and with 20 minutes to go we were 3-0 down, so it was also a mental test.

"We refused to lose the game, there's a great resilience in the team."