Officials mistakes cost us dear, says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino felt aggrieved with decisions in the build-up to both Arsenal goals as Tottenham suffered a 2-0 derby defeat.

Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez secured the Gunners a dominant 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium, but there was a hint of fortune about each of the first-half goals.

Mustafi's header came after referee Mike Dean had awarded a dubious free-kick for a foul on Sanchez, while Alexandre Lacazette appeared offside in the build-up to their second.

Spurs boss Pochettino told Sky Sports: "I need to say nothing, everyone who was here or at home watching the game, they saw what happened. We have to move on. It's not easy to accept, because we lose the game.

"We were better than them until the goal. The free-kick (should not have been given) and I think (it was) offside.The first, sure (it was offside), the second one maybe.

"In this type of game when you play top sides like Arsenal, it's little details. It changed the game and that disappointed me. But that's football. We have to accept."

Pochettino insisted Harry Kane and Dele Alli were fit to play the game.

The duo pulled out of England's two friendlies last week and produced lacklustre performances before both were substituted with 15 minutes left at the Emirates Stadium.

"Yes they were OK to play of course," Pochettino added. "But after 2-0, 15 minutes to finish the game, I think to not take any risks. Then we tried to put (Fernando) Llorente and Son (Heung-min) on fresh and try to score, and we had a few chances to score."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger felt the free-kick was the correct decision, but did not offer an opinion on the offside calls.

"I haven't seen the (offsides)," he said. "For me, I've just seen the foul again and it was a foul.

"I can think of many games since the start of the season where we've had bad luck."

Wenger hopes his side can continue to provide performances at the same level going forward, having moved a point behind Spurs in the table.

"We had urgency, desire and focus as well," the Gunners boss said. "We looked dangerous. Everyone played a part in the result.

"We didn't lose defensive focus for 90 minutes. We need to have that kind of consistency going forward. We need to keep that concentration."