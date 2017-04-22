Home»Sport

Nothing happened the way it was supposed to in Saturday's Premier League action

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 06:47 pm

The day’s Premier League action was somewhat depleted, with Tottenham and Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final dominating the day, but that didn’t stop the four league games that were on from creating their own drama.

And that drama came in the form of things just not happening the way you would have expected them to.

West Ham 0-0 Everton

The problem: Romelu Lukaku’s goal-scoring streak against West Ham ended.

Romelu Lukaku, the division’s top goalscorer, would have fancied himself to score in a 10th successive game against West Ham, but it wasn’t to be.

Furthermore, the 0-0 draw between the teams was the first since 2003, when Brian McBride and Tomasz Radzinski lined up for the Toffees.

Over 600,000 fantasy football managers captained Lukaku as well – just the four points for them.

Swansea City 2-0 Stoke City

The problem: What should have been 1-1 turned very quickly into 2-0.

With Swansea City 1-0 up, Stoke won a penalty, only for it to be directed over the bar by Marko Arnautovic.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Swansea’s Tom Carroll then went up the other end and doubled his side’s lead just 60 seconds later.

What a result for relegation battling Swansea, who remain just two points from safety.

Hull City 2-0 Watford

The problem: Hull won despite having 10 men for 65 minutes.

The reason Swansea’s win didn’t lift them out of the relegation zone was that Hull City completed one of the more remarkable 2-0 wins of the season.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Oumar Niasse was sent off for City after a challenge on M’Baye Niang. However, for 65 minutes the Tigers not only survived, they thrived.

Lazar Markovic put Hull 1-0 up on 61 minutes before Sam Clucas doubled the lead nine minutes later from 25 yards – the Hornets were stung, the Tigers escaped.

Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough

The problem: What has happened to Boro’s defence?

And last but not least, Bournemouth putting four past Middlesbrough might well be the straw that broke the camel’s back for the north-east club.

Boro have now conceded three, four and four in their last six league games, and are nine points adrift of safety albeit with a game in hand.

With no league win since December, is there any hope of survival for Middlesbrough? If there is, they can’t be conceding four too many more times.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, Bournemouth, Everton, Football, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Premier League, Romelu Lukaku, Stoke City, Swansea City, Watford, West Ham, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brendan Rodgers wants apology from referee after mistake over blatant dive

Gary Cahill treated for gastroenteritis

Joey Barton appears at FA hearing over betting charges

Shaun Murphy plays ‘unbelievable trick shot’ against Ronnie O’Sullivan


Today's Stories

Cork’s Niamh McCarthy: The hardest part was just not playing

Son of Kilkenny... man of Munster

Adam Shelley: If I could compete in the Olympics in the sport I love, that would be the ultimate

Duke success transforms Irish National landscape

Lifestyle

Valberg is a hidden gem with skiing for all the family

Restaurant review: Cirillo’s, 140 Baggot Street, Dublin 2

Take a stroll through Ireland's heritage gardens

Trends come and go but style is timeless, says interior architect

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 