Home»Sport

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill 'free to hold talks with Scotland'

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 04:59 pm

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is free to hold talks over the Scotland job in the coming days, Press Association Sport understands.

Irish Football Association board members gathered for a scheduled meeting on Friday afternoon but a long-standing agreement with O'Neill means permission was a formality.

The Scottish Football Association approached its counterpart in Belfast on Wednesday after identifying O'Neill as the man it wants to succeed Gordon Strachan as Scotland manager.

However, the IFA is hopeful of retaining O'Neill's services and has prepared a counter-offer in a bid to fend off interest from across the water.

The SFA would be liable for compensation if it persuades O'Neill to swap jobs but, under the terms of the 48-year-old's contract, the body would not have to fork out as much as the likes of a Premier League club in England.

The former Brechin and Shamrock Rovers boss is under contract until June 2020 but the Scots made their move after he narrowly missed out on leading his country to the World Cup finals.

O'Neill signed his current deal in March 2016, before leading his men to the knockout stages of the European Championship in France.

The Edinburgh-based former Hibernian and Dundee United player is approaching his sixth anniversary in charge of Northern Ireland.


KEYWORDS

SoccerNorthern IrelandScotlandMichael O'Neill

More in this Section

"They wouldn’t negotiate a piss up in a brewery": Heated exchanges in Seanad as rugby World Cup bid slammed

Ireland squad announced for Saturday's test with Fiji

Jurgen Klopp back to work at Liverpool after being discharged from hospital

Owen Farrell recalled for England clash with Australia


Today's Stories

A rare window of opportunity for Ireland to build strength in depth

Cork C of I set to face familiar names

Breaking dressing room bond leaves sour aftertaste

Gavin Moynihan conjures up dream shot to win tour card

Lifestyle

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

The F word: Why are some women reluctant to call themselves feminists?

Ask Audrey: 'Come here, do posh girls fake orgasms?'

Music Man: Why singer Phil Coulter is still touring in his 70s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »