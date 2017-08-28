No place for Sean Maguire in trimmed-down Ireland squad

Martin O'Neill has trimmed down his Republic of Ireland squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia.

Preston North End's Sean Maguire has looked good since arriving from Cork City in the summer, but the 23-year-old was not afforded a place in the final squad.

Keiren Westwood is the latest to join the Republic of Ireland’s growing injury list after he was caught dangerously late in Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 draw away to Burton Albion at the weekend.

Westwood later tweeted a picture of his heavily bruised knee, with the comment: "Think I’m lucky I rode the challenge. Would hate to think what might have happened. Please God, it’s just bruising and not ligament damage."

The injury means Westwood joins Jon Walters (ankle) and Jeff Hendrick (thigh) on the injury list, which includes James McCarthy (hamstring) and David Meyler (knee).

McCarthy has not recovered from a hamstring injury in time.

Meyler and Walters did not take a full part in training, as a precautionary measure today, but are due to train tomorrow.

Eunan O'Kane has since returned to his club due to an ongoing groin complaint.

Aiden McGeady and David McGoldrick are both due to report into camp on Tuesday after being afforded extra time due to personal reasons.

The squad will have three more sessions there before departing for Tbilisi on Thursday for the game against Georgia.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), David Meyler (Hull City), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town)