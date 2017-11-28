No more fights this year for Conor McGregor after line-up confirmed for UFC 219

The UFC have confirmed the line-up for their year-ending events in Las Vegas, and it doesn't include Conor McGregor.

It means no more bouts for 'The Notorious' this year following his angry altercation with a referee at an MMA event in Dublin this month.

Headlining UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 30 will be Holly Holm who will be up against Women's Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

Edson Barboza will be Khabib Nurmagomedov's first opponent on his return for a three-round co-main event, while Dominick Cruz has been forced to withdraw due to injury.

It now looks like McGregor's defence of his featherweight belt won't happen until spring 2018 and the Irishman has been getting some stick from other fighters recently.

Former UFC fighter and two-time heavyweight champion Frank Mir says McGregor should face "some kind of consequences" over his brawl at the Bellator cage event, while Jose Aldo has called on the UFC to strip the Dubliner of his belt in order to make him defend it.