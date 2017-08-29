Home»Sport

Nicolas Roche gains time to move into joint-second in Vuelta a Espana

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 05:35 pm

Italian Matteo Trentin won stage 10 of La Vuelta, as Nicolas Roche moved into a share of second-place.

The day's racing failed to affect Chris Froome's position as leader of the general classification, but did see Roche gain 29 seconds to join Esteban Chaves behind Froome.

The four-time Tour de France champion remains 36 seconds ahead of his closest rivals.

Ascending the Collado Bermejo, Trentin and Jose Joaquin Rojas formed a breakaway before the former ultimately pulled away to win his second stage of the 2017 event.

"For me, I wasn't willing to take any risks. I am in a good position in the GC and there was a lot of roads from the bottom of the climb to the finish," Team Sky's Froome said.

"We took it easy with my team-mates and kept everything together. Nico Roche wasn't a big worry for me.

"As I said, I was happy to stay safe, but he obviously did a great ride. He's in fantastic shape in La Vuelta, so congratulations to him."


