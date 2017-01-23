Home»Sport

Nicola Adams has turned pro and people are hoping that means a fight with Katie Taylor is on the cards

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 07:20 pm

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams has signed a long-term promotional deal to turn professional with Frank Warren.

The British flyweight, 34, will make her professional debut on April 8 at the Manchester Arena.

A potential bout with Irish superstar Katie Taylor, who turned pro last year with Warren’s rival, Matchroom, is now on everybody’s lips.

Adams' opponents are yet to be announced but each fight is to be shown on BT Sport and BoxNation.

And while this means there most likely won’t be a third Olympic title at Tokyo 2020, people are looking forward to watching Adams as she embarks on her professional career.

The Leeds native is known for her infectious personality and has high hopes for what she can achieve both in and for women’s boxing.

“I want to take women’s boxing to the next level, become a world champion and do great things,” she said.

“It’s going to be quite different: no headgear for one. I have to create my own team now, but I’m really excited about doing that.”

It looks set to be an interesting time for women’s boxing.

