Nick Kyrgios fires Australia into semi-finals of Davis Cup

Australia advanced to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup after Nick Kyrgios rallied to beat Sam Querrey in straight sets and secure victory over the United States.

Kyrgios fell into an early 1-4 hole in the first set, but was dominant thereafter on his way to a 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 6-4 victory which put Australia 3-1 up in the tie.

They will advance to face either Belgium or Italy in the semi-finals.

Kyrgios, who is now 6-1 in Cup singles on home soil, gifted the early initiative to Querrey with a pair of double faults.

But the mistakes seemed to fire Kyrgios up and he soon began to punish Querrey with some aggressive tennis.

The Australian comfortably took the second set but there were signs of frustration again in the third as he fell 1-4 behind before responding with five games in a row to secure victory.

Australia, beaten by Great Britain in the last four of the competition in 2015, will face Belgium in the semi-finals in September.

American John Isner defeated Sam Groth 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 in the dead rubber singles on Sunday as Australia won the tie 3-2.

Belgium sealed their place in the last four after a 3-2 victory against Italy in Charleroi.

David Goffin saw off Paolo Lorenzi 6-3 6-3 6-2 in their decisive singles rubber in under two hours to clinch Belgium an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Goffin, who defeated Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-3 6-3 on Friday, has won 13 of his last 14 Davis Cup singles rubbers.

In the last dead rubber singles match, Alessandro Giannessi recovered some pride for Italy by beating Joris de Loore 6-4 7-6 (9/7).

Serbia, champions in 2010, booked their semi-final place against France after completing a 4-1 victory over Spain.

Spain avoided a whitewash in Belgrade thanks to Albert Ramos-Vinolas' 6-2 6-1 dead-rubber victory over Nenad Zimonjic after Serbia's Dusan Lajovic had fought back to beat Jaume Munar 2-6 6-1 6-4 earlier in the day.

France, who had taken an unassailable 3-0 lead over reigning champions Great Britain on Saturday, completed a 4-1 victory on the indoor clay in Rouen.

Jeremy Chardy beat Kyle Edmund 6-4 6-4 in their singles clash after Dan Evans had salvaged some consolation for Britain with a 6-1 6-2 victory against Julien Benneteau.