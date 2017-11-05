Newcastle must learn from mistakes, warns Rob Elliot

Rob Elliot has urged Newcastle to learn from their mistakes if they are to avoid a scrap for Premier League survival.

The Magpies were made to pay for missed chances when they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth at St James' Park yesterday, their second reverse to a single goal without scoring in six days.

That has taken some of the gloss off an encouraging start to life back in the top flight and with a trip to Manchester United looming after the international break, things could get worse before they get better.

However, keeper Elliot is confident they can get their campaign back on track, as long as they cut out the costly errors.

He told NUFC TV: "We have got to learn lessons. It's still our first season back in the Premier League, we are still a young team and these things are going to happen.

"But we're obviously really disappointed because we know how good we can be at home, and especially after how good we were in the first half.

"But we have got to learn from that. It's still a learning process for us this season as well as a good opportunity, so we need to make sure that we learn from it.

"We go away and we have a good stint after this international break, because it's a long run until March."

Elliot and his team-mates were aggrieved to see a 16th-minute Dwight Gayle strike wrongly ruled out for offside and had it not been for the resilience of keeper Asmir Begovic and defender Steve Cook in particular, they could have had the game won by half-time.

But the Cherries rallied after the break and having squandered chances themselves, won it in stoppage time when Cook rose to power home a header from Andrew Surman's corner.

Manager Rafael Benitez vowed to work even harder in the wake of a disappointing defeat, although the concerns he expressed over the club's failure to invest in a proven goalscorer during the summer are proving well-founded with Joselu, Dwight Gayle, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayoze Perez managing just four league goals between them.

Elliot said: "We're absolutely gutted, especially after the way we played in the first half. We needed to take our chances and we needed to get the goal there and when we didn't, we were too open in the second half.

"We didn't stick to our strengths, we weren't organised enough and we were obviously disappointed at the end."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was delighted with a victory which lifted the club out of the bottom three.

He said: "It's easy to sit back and just absorb pressure in that last stage, but we didn't and to score from the set-piece - it was a great ball in and a great header from our perspective - it's a very satisfying way to win.

"We have been on the receiving end this season of conceding late goals, so it was great to do the opposite."