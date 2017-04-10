New Zealand prime minister criticises rugby superstar’s decision to cover sponsor’s logo

All Black rugby superstar Sonny Bill Williams has received criticism from the New Zealand prime minister for covering a sponsor’s logo on his jersey, writes Stephen Barry.

Williams, who made his debut for Super Rugby outfit the Blues in a 26-20 loss to the Highlanders, was pictured with tape over the collar of his jersey, where the logo of BNZ (Bank of New Zealand) is positioned.

The other sponsors on his jersey were not covered.

The World Cup-winner was exercising a “conscientious objection” clause in his contract, a New Zealand Rugby statement said.

It read: “Sonny Bill Williams has lodged a conscientious objection with New Zealand Rugby in his contract to finance companies, banks, alcohol companies, tobacco companies and gambling companies.”

It’s understood by local media that the stance is linked to Williams’ religious beliefs. In 2008 Williams converted to Islam, a religion which objects to usury – the practice of lending money in exchange for an interest rate.

A similar dispute between footballer Papiss Cisse and Newcastle United, sponsored by payday loan company Wonga, was resolved in 2013.

Speaking on Newshub’s AM Show, Prime Minister Bill English said: “It’s hard to understand how one guy gets to behave differently than the rest of them.

“I don’t understand these professional contracts but if you’re in the team, you’re in the team and you wear the team jersey.”

Williams, for his part, has remained silent on the matter except for one tweet, which read: “In regards to my jersey during the game I'll clarify the situation during the week”.

After winning the Rugby World Cup in 2015, Williams took up rugby sevens. However, his Olympic dream was ended in the All Blacks opening game as he sustained an Achilles injury.

He has also represented New Zealand in rugby league and holds an unbeaten 7-0 record as a heavyweight boxer.