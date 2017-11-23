Home»Sport

'My instinct here was that this is an incredible opportunity' - Ronan O'Gara on New Zealand move

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 10:01 pm

Ronan O’Gara has revealed some of the background behind his move to New Zealand in the new year.

Super Rugby champions Canterbury Crusaders have agreed a deal to bring O’Gara to Christchurch for the 2018 season.

O’Gara reveals in his exclusive Irish Examiner column that Racing star and former All-Blacks and Crusaders player Dan Carter brought up the idea of a move to coach in New Zealand with him. He told O’Gara that: "The Crusaders are asking and I’ve given you a strong reference."

Speaking about the move, O’Gara says: "I’ve always trusted my instincts, and my instinct here was that this is an incredible opportunity."

O’Gara has also revealed that his deal with the Crusaders is for one season, with a review process to follow. The former Munster man adds that he wouldn’t be able to do it without his family with him.

The former out-half states he has always been a fan of the Crusaders, seeing a correlation between Munster due to the clubs sharing the same values - "hard-working, honest, having great craic with each other. Virtues I can readily relate to."

You can read Ronan O’Gara’s column in full in tomorrow’s Irish Examiner.


KEYWORDS

sportrugby

More in this Section

This golfer’s remarkable trick shots ‘test the boundaries of actual science’

Manny Pacquiao has indicated a fight with Conor McGregor, but fans aren’t sure they want it

Kanturk a prime example of what clubs can dream to achieve

Irish Rugby team announced ahead of clash with Argentina


Today's Stories

All Blacks legend McCaw excited at arrival of ROG

Wenger issues challenge to Welbeck

It’s time to tackle intolerable burdens on women in sport

Cork chosen to host 2018 Basketball’s Women’s European Championship championships

Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis Elizabeth Friedlander designed covers for Penguin books before moving to Kinsale

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

Equal treatment is at the heart of a healthy society

Pussy Riot perform in Ireland five years after making headlines

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »