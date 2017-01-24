Home»Sport

Munster’s James Cronin out for up to eight weeks

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 12:18 pm

Munster have issued a squad update, with bad news on the injury front.

Prop James Cronin underwent surgery yesterday and has been ruled out for approximately six to eight weeks with a finger injury.

Dave Foley sustained a wrist injury in the Munster A game in Allianz Park on Friday night and the Tipperary lock will now seek specialist opinion.

Academy number eight Gavin Coombes is also under medical review for a shoulder injury.

With 13 representatives named on the Ireland squad for the opening two rounds of the Six Nations the remaining members of the Munster squad are on a recovery week.

Currently unavailable - Darren Sweetnam (knee), Robin Copeland (thumb), Sam Arnold (knee), Alex Wootton (shoulder), Sean McCarthy (knee), Mark Chisholm (concussion), Duncan Casey (knee), Mike Sherry (back), Cathal Sheridan (ankle).

