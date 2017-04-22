Munster v Saracens in 60 seconds

Key moment: Munster were still in with a shout, trailing Saracens 13-3 with a quarter of the match to go but Tyler Bleyendaal failed to give his province further momentum when he missed a 58th minute penalty. There was only one winner from there on and Saracens turned the screw from there.

58' | Tyler sends it right, remains 3-13 #MUNvSAR — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 22, 2017

Talking point: Munster's remarkable run in Europe comes to an end and perhaps that was to be expected against as good a side as Saracens but they went out with pride intact and fighting to the end with the commitment, passion and determination of which their late head coach Anthony Foley would have been rightly proud. The standing ovation they received at the end was fully justified and this can now be a platform for a run to the Pro12 final and perhaps some silverware.

Peter O’Mahony of Munster wins a lineout from George Kruis of Saracens during the European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Munster and Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Key man: The plaudits go to Saracens as they booked a return trip to the Champions Cup final for the second season running. They dominated every facet of the game with man of the match Vincent Koch superb at tighthead in the scrum and half-backs Richard Wigglesworth and Owen Farrell dominant. Munster needed big performances from every man but alas did not get them.

Referee Romain Poite signals a try for Saracens, scored by Mako Vunipola, during the European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Munster and Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ref watch: Romain Poite was right to issue a first-half yellow card to Saracens back row Jackson Wray after his high tackle on Duncan Williams. Even though the scrum-half was falling at contact, Wray's arm was still around Williams' head and he deserved the card. Poite also pounced on Dave Kilcoyne at scrum-time, as the Munster loosehead came under pressure from Saracens tighthead Vincent Koch.

Penalties conceded: Munster 8 + 1 free kick Saracens 12

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony will not return to play following HIA. Damage limitation you feel for Munster now. — James Clancy (@hoogenband0110) April 22, 2017

Injuries: Munster lost captain Peter O'Mahony to injury after a big collision in a tackle on Mako Vunipola in the 51st minute and he failed to return from a Head Injury Assessment. Conor Murray has not played since March 10 and the scrum-half's slow recovery from a nerve issue in his neck/shoulder area remains a concern, and not just for Munster but for the British & Irish Lions, though his presence on-field during the warm-up was a welcome sight and he told broadcasters he was 85 per cent ready to return.

Next up: Their European campaign at an end, it's back to the league campaign for Munster who have already made the Guinness Pro12 play-offs but can move closer to a home semi-final draw with a victory over bottom club Treviso in Italy next Saturday evening.

Match report

Saracens stormed into the Champions Cup final after absorbing Munster's first-half onslaught before powering to a 26-10 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

The champions will defend their crown in Edinburgh on May 13 against either Clermont or Leinster, who meet on Sunday, as their quest to repeat last season's European and Aviva Premiership double edges closer to reality.

Keith Earls of Munster is tackled by Chris Ashton of Saracens during the European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Munster and Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster dominated the first half yet trailed 6-3 at the interval and from the moment play resumed in Dublin they were squeezed out of contention, surely marvelling at their opponents' ability to soak up endless pressure.

Mako Vunipola's 54th-minute try was the pivotal act that put Saracens two scores ahead and from that moment it was a procession punctuated by the occasional feverish attack from the Irish province.

Replacement wing Chris Wyles added a second try and through Owen Farrell kicking 16 points in an immaculate afternoon from the tee, they were able to equal Leinster's unbeaten European record numbering 16 matches.

It was an ugly spectacle scarred by endless kicking, the first half alone seeing boot put to ball on 48 occasions, and it was a theme that continued after the interval but this time Munster's sights were off.

Duncan Williams of Munster during the European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Munster and Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

It was another famous day in the north London club's history and they will run out at Murrayfield armed with the conviction they can repeat Leicester's double double of 2001 and 2002.

To reach the final they knew they must weather the Munster storm and it duly arrived right from the kick off, Billy Vunipola driven backwards before their scrum was picked apart twice in quick succession.

Despite the pressure Munster could not force a path over the line, but that is what the champions should have done in their first meaningful attack when quick hands created a brilliant chance only for Richard Wigglesworth to drop an awkward final pass from Sean Maitland.

Farrell cancelled out an earlier penalty from Tyler Bleyendaal, but then invited waves of attackers on to his team when failing to boot the ball away with centre Jaco Taute in pursuit.

Maitland escaped a yellow card for taking Andrew Conway out in mid-air, but Jackson Wray was not so fortunate when his arm struck Duncan Williams' head in the tackle and 14-man Saracens scrambled frantically as Munster renewed their attack

A spectacular leaping catch from Simon Zebo, who snatched the ball from Alex Goode, enabled the Irish province to come again as their stranglehold on the match continued.

Wray returned from the sin-bin - Saracens had not conceded a point in his absence - and after Farrell had craftily ankle-tapped Bleyendaal the England playmaker landed his second penalty.

Remarkably given the territorial pressure they had come under, Saracens entered the interval 6-3 ahead and they emerged for the second half as the more purposeful team.

Now it was Munster's turn to be pinned back, but their furious defending forced an error and they were advancing downfield with intent until a series of poor kicks allowed Saracens to escape.

The kicking was interrupted by a rapid attack off line-out ball that saw Goode maraud into open space but his pass to Chris Ashton was around the wing's head and the opportunity vanished.

The balance of power had shifted and Saracens should have taken the lead once more when George Kruis showed his wits to surge through the middle of a ruck only to then drop the ball as he stretched out to touch down.

There was an inevitability about the try when it came, Vunipola driven over from a line-out as Munster's defence finally cracked.

A poor missed penalty from Bleyendaal left the two-time champions unrewarded as they sought to respond and when Farrell showed him how it was done the lead was extended to 16-3.

And it was all over when Wyles grabbed Farrell's kick to touch down as Munster's defence became increasingly ragged, CJ Stander's late try from short range offering little consolation.