Munster trio to line out for Barbarians’ clash at Thomond Park

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 01:56 pm

Munster legend Donncha O’Callaghan will join Munster players James Cronin and Brian Scott for the Barbarians’ clash against Tonga on Friday night in Thomond Park.

According to Munster Rugby, the players have accepted the invitation to play and will be added to the group following Saturday’s 31-22 defeat against New Zealand.

Leinster and Ireland flanker Jordi Murphy will also join the squad.

This is O’Callaghan’s second spell with the Baa-baas. He previously played in the win against England in 2014.

Cork-born props James Cronin and Brian Scott will be pulling on the famous Baas Baas jersey for the first time.

Cronin told Munster Rugby: “I was watching the (New Zealand) game on TV at the weekend and chatting with my buddies about it, and it’s a special thing. You get to wear your club socks and represent where you’re from, and it’s such a prestigious club. It’s an opportunity everyone wants.”

The website goes on to reveal that the debate over which socks Scott will wear has already started in his family, with the Presentation Brothers College, University College Cork, Dolphin and Youghal all having claims.

Scott told Munster Rugby: “I know what a great honour it is to play for the Barbarians and I’ve seen some unbelievable players over the years and I know what a privilege it is to wear the shirt. There are players coming in from all round the world, all great players, and it’s fantastic to be involved and to do it at Thomond Park.”

Ireland’s other representative Jordi Murphy has 17 Ireland caps, the last of which was won in the historic victory over the All Blacks in Chicago last year.

Tickets for Friday’s clash at 7.30pm are available on Ticketmaster from €15 adults and €10 juniors and include the Barbarians v Munster Women’s match at 4.45pm.


