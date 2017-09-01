Home»Sport

Munster start new season with revamp of commercial team

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 04:53 pm

Munster Rugby marked the start of a new season by introducing a revamped commercial team, appointing head of commercial and marketing Enda Lynch to a new role of Head of Enterprise and promoting former captain Doug Howlett as his replacement, writes Simon Lewis.

Lynch, who joined Munster five years ago from O2, will lead a new programme with the University of Limerick to link the province's values and leadership skills in offering a high-performance management education aimed at business executives.

Lynch told Sport for Business that the courses will translate the skills learned in a sporting environment for top line business leaders.

“It is an area we have been looking at over time and we are ready now to make our move,” Lynch said.

“The courses we will offer will be highly intensive residential sessions within small groups of similarly placed leaders. We will be using the support structures available through our partnership with the University of Limerick and involving our own natural born leaders like (Munster coach and former player) Jerry Flannery and the playing team to deliver core parts of the programme.”

Howlett began work as the new Commercial and Marketing role yesterday having worked full-time with Lynch for the past 12 months as commercial manager. On his retirement as a player in 2013, the former All Black wing, New Zealand's record Test try scorer, accepted the role of Munster's commercial ambassador, the spearhead of the province's corporate revenue-raising initiatives.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Back injury rules out Ulster and Ireland's Craig Gilroy for three months

Djilobodji leaves Sunderland in Dijon loan move

Caroline Wozniacki unhappy as Maria Sharapova gets prime time billing at US Open

Burnley buy Nahki Wells from Huddersfield


Today's Stories

Let Austin Gleeson be his own man, insists Ken McGrath

Michael Conlan and Ken Egan back Joe Ward to clinch World final spot

Italian job gets tougher for Munster

Mad transfer window concludes with clubs hitting back

Lifestyle

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

Ask Audrey: My millionaire friend has an office in Cork and he says nobody stops at pedestrian crossings

10 acts you MUST see at Electric Picnic

Perfume Genius has a serious whiff of talent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 