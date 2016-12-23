Munster make three changes for Leinster clash

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made three changes to his starting XV for the St Stephen's Day top-of-the-table PRO12 battle with Leinster.

Ronan O'Mahony replaces Keith Earls on the wing while Francis Saili is on the bench and could play for the first time this season. The Kiwi centre is fit to play after undergoing shoulder surgery at the end of last season.

In the pack James Cronin and Jean Kleyn slot into the front and second rows. The two changes see Cronin join last week's try scorer Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the front row, while Kleyn will partner Donnacha Ryan in the second row.

It's as you were with the international back row of Captain Peter O'Mahony, Tommy O'Donnell and CJ Stander and there is no change to the halfback pairing of Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal.

Winger Ronan O'Mahony takes the place of Keith Earls in an otherwise unchanged backline.

3 changes to the starting XV for #MUNvLEI & @FrancisSaili in line to make his 1st appearance of the season. https://t.co/H5V2IdzSmX pic.twitter.com/2XhtTsVrBC — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 23, 2016

Munster team: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan; Peter O'Mahony (Capt.), Tommy O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O'Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Francis Saili, Andrew Conway.