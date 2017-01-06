Munster make ten changes for emotionally charged trip to Racing

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus names his first changed European side this season as Munster resume Champions Cup action in the rescheduled round one encounter away to Racing 92.

The scheduled match between the two in October was cancelled after the unexpected death of head coach Anthony Foley.

No less than ten changes are made to the side that defeated Connacht last weekend for tomorrow’s game.

Five personnel changes are seen in the pack. Niall Scannell and John Ryan both return to join James Cronin in the front row while Donnacha Ryan comes into the second row in partnering Billy Holland who makes the positional switch from number 6.

Tommy O'Donnell has overcome an ankle injury sustained at the Sportsground last weekend to continue at openside with the returning duo of captain Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander taking charge at 6 and 8 respectively.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal resume their half back partnership, as do Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute in midfield.

Simon Zebo's return at fullback sees Andrew Conway move to the right wing with Ronan O'Mahony named on the opposite flank.

Included among the replacements, should he feature tomorrow, Keith Earls will make his 50th European appearance.

Along with those ruled out through injury, Jean Kleyn and Thomas Du Toit were unavailable for selection this week due to illness.

Munster also need just one try to reach 400 in Europe's top flight and would become the third club to reach this milestone with Toulouse and Leicester Tigers.

Racing 92 v Munster on Saturday January 7 at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir - kick-off 3.45pm Irish time.

Munster team: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O'Mahony - capt., Tommy O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Dave Foley, Jack O'Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Keith Earls, Francis Saili.