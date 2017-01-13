Munster make four changes for trip to Glasgow

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has named his match-day 23 for tomorrow's Champions Cup game against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium (5.30pm).

There are four changes to the side that defeated Racing 92 last weekend with three in the pack and one in the backline.

In the front row loose-head prop Dave Kilcoyne starts this weekend with Niall Scannell and John Ryan continuing at hooker and tighthead respectively.

Behind them sees Donnacha Ryan switch sides in the second row with the Tipperary lock joined by Jean Kleyn, who has overcome last week's illness to make his first European start for the province.

Jack O'Donoghue takes the place of the injured Tommy O'Donnell in the back row as captain Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander continue at blindside and number eight.

O'Donnell sustained an ankle sprain against Racing 92 and will continue to be observed by the medical team. However it is hoped the injury will only require a short-term rehab.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal are again the half-back pairing, with no change to the midfield partnership of Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute.

The final changes sees Keith Earls start on the wing this week joining last week's try scorers Andrew Conway and Simon Zebo in the back three.

Glasgow Warriors v Munster at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday January 14 at 5.30pm.

Munster team: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan; Peter O'Mahony Capt., Jack O'Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Thomas Du Toit, Dave Foley, Billy Holland, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili.