Munster count injury cost of Leinster victory

Darren Sweetnam and Andrew Conway will both miss Munster's PRO12 derby with Connacht at the Sportsground on Saturday.

Sweetnam will see a specialist for the knee injury he suffered in the win against Leinster on St Stephen's Day. The Cork native, who sustained the injury just before half-time, has started every game this season until now.

His replacement, Andrew Conway picked up an elbow injury and is also under medical review awaiting specialist consultation.

In better news for the province, Francis Saili showed no ill effects following his return to action and came through 20 minutes of rugby for the first time this season.

A number of Munster’s international contingent will be unavailable due to managing player welfare and as a result, Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus will be forced to ring a number of changes for the encounter against the reigning Champions.