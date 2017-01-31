Munster chairman backs proposals to change All-Ireland Football Championship

Munster chairman Jerry O’Sullivan has given his firm backing to the proposals to change the All-Ireland SFC, writes John Fogarty.

Unlike provincial secretary Simon Moroney, who expressed concern that the recommendations could marginalise hurling, O’Sullivan is convinced that won’t be the case and football will be better off as a result of the round robin series.

In his address to Munster annual convention in Thurles on Saturday, he said: “As everybody knows by now there are proposals to restructure the football championship which has lost much of its appeal prior to the quarter-final stages in recent times.

“I am sure you are all aware of the statistics and pros and cons of the Árd Stiurthoir’s (Páraic Duffy) proposals by now and you will have the opportunity to voice your opinions at the upcoming Congress. I myself see great merit in the proposals and would be very much in favour of the proposed new format.

“Surely, the ideal in any competition is to have the best teams in the latter stages of the competition. This does not necessarily mean what, at present, would be regarded as the strongest teams would continue in that position in any given year.

“The “form” teams in any year will come to the fore and Tiobraid Árann and An Clár gave ample evidence of that in 2016.

“The new format is, ultimately, a truer test of the champions as it eliminates the possibility of qualifying through the ‘easy’ side of the draw.

“One other major consideration is it removes the anomaly of provincial champions having no second chance. If you are good enough you will get there.”

On the matter of hurling being affected by the recommendations, O’Sullivan remarked: “Nobody will be surprised I would also be of the opinion hurling should not lose its place in the limelight as a result of these proposals.

“Hurling is unique and extraordinary and is, in many ways, the heartbeat of our culture and stirs the soul in ways that no other sport on earth can.

“I am happy that any decision made will not impact negatively on this ancient game or its place in the hearts and minds of our people.”

