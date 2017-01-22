Home»Sport

Munster and Leinster learn of Champions Cup quarter-final opponents

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 05:26 pm

By Steve Neville

Munster and Leinster have discovered who they will face in their home quarter-finals as the Champions Cup group stage came to an end.

Munster, who topped Pool 1, will face Toulouse who denied Connacht a place in the last eight thanks to a 19-10 win today.

Leinster will square off against Pool 2 winners Wasps who signed off from the group stage with a bonus point win against Zebre.

The top team in Pool 3, Saracens, will welcome Glasgow to Allianz Park, who finished Pool 1 runners-up behind Munster.

Finally, top seed Clermont, who topped Pool 5, will head into an all-French quarter-final against Pool 3 runners-up Toulon.

The quarter-finals will take place between March 31 and April 2.

Champions Cup quarter-finals:

Clermont V Toulon

Leinster V Wasps

Saracens V Glasgow

Munster V Toulouse

