Mullane's nude horse promise 'back to haunt him' says McGrath

Prior to the Championship throw-in back in May, John Mullane made a risky promise live on radio, a commitment that now he probably wishes he never made, writes Ciara Phelan.

Mullane who has every GAA player in the country saying "I loves me county" made a promise to "jump on a horse in the nude and go down the Quays" if the Déise made it to the All-Ireland final and won.

And speaking on Morning Ireland earlier this week, Mullane joked that he wants a top trainer like Willie Mullins or Aidan O'Brien to provide the horse if he has to go through with his word.

Mullane celebrating at the final whistle back in 2012 when Waterford beat Clare in the Munster semi-final. Pic:Inpho.

Speaking at the launch of the eir Sports Book of the Year 2017 yesterday, Mullane's former teammate Ken McGrath, joked that Mullane's comment has come back to haunt him and he has been training due to "putting on a bit of a belly." McGrath also said that Mullane would like a charity element added to the antic.

"He said that in May, it might come back to haunt him. He's doing a bit of training because he thinks he's after putting on a bit of a belly," said McGrath.

"He'll have the mock tan on and he'll draw a six-pack! Ah he's good craic and his sign is everywhere, 'I loves me county'.

"We were doing a thing over in Coppers last night about the final and the whole thing was about the horse again.

"I don't know how he gets himself into these situations. If we win on Sunday and you give him enough vodka and Red Bull he could be on the horse up O'Connell Street."

If Carlsberg do hurling matches!! pic.twitter.com/uRU6h9xT6B — Burzza Restaurant (@Burzzawaterford) August 31, 2017

McGrath complimented Mullane's work on the radio waves and said both men knew they had their chance at an All-Ireland win but didn't take it.

"We had some great characters on that team. It was a different time but I know every one of them will be up at the weekend and they can't wait for it. If we win it'd be great, it's been too long," he said.

Ken McGrath at the launch of eir Sports Book of the Year yesterday.

Meanwhile, McGrath has said he believes this Déise team have a better handle on preparations in comparison to Waterford's clash with Kilkenny back in 2008.

"Looking back (to 2008) we were so excited I think we played the game before the match,” said McGrath.

“The thing went over the top we had a couple of open sessions and there was thousands of people at them. I don’t think the lads have had an open session this year they are just concentrating on working for Galway."

Commenting on his own preparation for the All-Ireland final in 2008, McGrath said his sport shop probably burned him out and if he was playing today, he probably would have been told to stay away from the business for a week.

“I had the sports shop at the time and you were between a rock and a hard place. You wanted to be busy but it was nuts and come the weekend I was probably after burning myself out," he said.

“It was a great craic I didn’t mind doing it at the time but looking back it wasn’t the best preparation. I’m sure now if one of the boys had a sport shop they wouldn’t be allowed in it for the week.”

Despite Galway being very different to that four-in-a-row Kilkenny side nine years ago, they are still favourites to end a streak of bad luck of their own and lift Liam on Sunday.

One of the areas which will prove a battle for Galway on Sunday is Gearoid McInerney's marking of Austin Gleeson according to McGrath, who admitted keeping a close eye on last years Hurler of the Year.

"He’s a top class player. He has everything. The mentality he has to be quiet at times and then produce the level of skills and performance, that’s some going," he said.

"There’s not every amateur GAA player can do that. He’s one of the few lads that can.”

Commenting on that helmet fiasco with Cork's Luke Meade, McGrath said some players have a rawness in them which is part of their personality and that is something he wouldn't train out of a top class player like Gleeson.

“Temperament, some of the top players have that in them and I would never take that away from anybody. Some of the top players have a bit of rawness in them and are liable to do anything. That’s a part of them and a part of their personality. I would never try and train that out of him or drill it out of him," he said.

“He puts bums on seats and he’s liable to do anything. We always like that type of player in Waterford. That’s why I leave him be his own man because when you can produce what he produces at times – why would you train everything out of him?

“Look, at times he can do a few rash things. I can never say anything about that because I was like that myself when I was playing. We like that type of player in Waterford but we can’t have 15 of them. I think that definitely, leave him be his own man.

“You’re under a lot of scrutiny when you are Hurler of the Year and people are expecting so much more. He’s an unreal mentality. To be quiet for so long in the Cork game and then produce what he did, shows he’s definitely maturing as a hurler."