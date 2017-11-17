Home»Sport

Muhammad Ali's 'Fight Doctor' Ferdie Pacheco dies aged 89

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 09:43 am

Fernando "Ferdie" Pacheco, "The Fight Doctor" who served as Muhammad Ali's ringside physician, has died at the age of 89.

Pacheco's daughter, Tina Louise Pacheco, told The Associated Press that he died on Thursday morning at his Miami home after prolonged illness.

Pacheco was born in Tampa and opened a practice in Miami after earning a medical degree from the University of Miami.

He met Cassius Clay, who would later become Muhammad Ali, in 1960 when the fighter began training with Angelo Dundee at the 5th Street Gym in Miami Beach.

Pacheco worked as Ali's cornerman from 1962-1977, which included three successful title bouts. Pacheco said he left his position after suggesting Ali retire because of serious injuries. Ali fought four more matches, losing three.

Pacheco went on to become a television boxing analyst, as well as a painter and author.

Pacheco was one of many members of Ali's colourful entourage, travelling the world with the heavyweight champion as he fought the biggest fights of his career. He got a title out of it - "The Fight Doctor" - but Pacheco would later say he never got a penny for his efforts.

His association with Ali did pay off with a gig as a colour commentator in network TV fights in the 1980s. By then Ali had been diagnosed with Parkinson's, and Pacheco told about how he tried to get Ali to stop boxing after the brutal "Thrilla in Manila" fight against Joe Frazier in 1975.

Pacheco finally left Ali's camp in 1977 after Ali signed to fight Earnie Shavers. Pacheco would later say that he told Ali he would stick around if he fought boxers who could not hurt him, but Shavers was known as a vicious puncher and he feared for Ali's safety.

AP


More in this Section

Spurs striker Harry Kane set for late fitness test ahead of derby against Arsenal

Burglars take goods worth €340k from Venus Williams as she played at US Open

Soccer rumours: David Luiz to Manchester United?

O’Shea believes Ireland can triumph over Australia in second International Rules test


Today's Stories

Joe Kernan calls for dialogue between referees and players

Cork C of I set to face familiar names

Gavin Moynihan conjures up dream shot to win tour card

10 chasers to follow for the National Hunt season

Lifestyle

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

The F word: Why are some women reluctant to call themselves feminists?

Ask Audrey: 'Come here, do posh girls fake orgasms?'

Doctor's orders: Top medics on how to stay well this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »