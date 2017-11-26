Home»Sport

Mourinho: We could have played better

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 10:10 am

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he is still tweaking the balance of his side this season - after they cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

A 1-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford did the job.

But Mourinho says they could’ve played better.

"I woudln’t be surprised if today some of the pundits say that we played with too many attackers," Mourinho said after the win.

"But if they say that, I think they are right because sometimes you play with too many attacking player and you lose control of the game."


KEYWORDS

Manchester UnitedJose Mourinho

More in this Section

Klopp says referee refused Liverpool substitution before Chelsea equaliser

Joe Schmidt 'delighted' with two-try Jacob Stockdale against Argentina

Liverpool denied win after Chelsea sub Willian floats in equaliser

Jacob Stockdale key man in Ireland's victory against Argentina


Today's Stories

So Dan Carter and I were shooting the breeze in the gym one day…

Joe Schmidt closing gaps to prevent Cardiff repeat

Alvaro Morata or Mohamed Salah: Who is signing of the season?

Joe Schmidt closing gaps to prevent Cardiff repeat

Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »