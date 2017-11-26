Mourinho: We could have played better

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he is still tweaking the balance of his side this season - after they cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

A 1-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford did the job.

But Mourinho says they could’ve played better.

"I woudln’t be surprised if today some of the pundits say that we played with too many attackers," Mourinho said after the win.

"But if they say that, I think they are right because sometimes you play with too many attacking player and you lose control of the game."