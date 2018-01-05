Home»Sport

Mourinho says his commitment to United it 'total' as he rubbishes quit claims

Friday, January 05, 2018 - 09:58 am

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing a contract extension at Old Trafford rather than considering his resignation.

The United boss rubbished a report there are fears he is contemplating walking away at the end of the campaign - calling the claim "garbage" - with Mourinho instead keen to carry on beyond 2019.

"If you want to speak about some news, I say, 'Garbage'. I don't find a better word to define the talk," he said.

"If you want to ask me directly if I see myself next season in Manchester United, I say I see myself (here). And, as I told when I arrived, I'm going to leave when the club wants me to leave, because I have no intention to leave at all."

United hold a one-year option on the deal Mourinho originally penned in 2016 and have been discussing fresh terms.

From his side of the negotiations, Mourinho is eager to stick around past the initial agreement.

"Yes, I see myself here (after three years)," he added.

"It's just a question of the club, the board, the owners, Mr (Ed) Woodward, they are all happy with my contribution and they want me to stay beyond the end of this contract, but I want to stay.

"I am in the middle of my contract, if I am going to sign a new one or no, of course it depends on the club but my commitment with the club is total and I want to stay."

A commitment to buying a house in the region has not been forthcoming.

Mourinho remains a resident of The Lowry Hotel - despite calling his living arrangement away from his London-based family "a disaster" in 2016 - and he now appears more at ease with his abode.

"If the fans want me to be comfortable, that's the way I feel very comfortable, because I am very lazy and because I like to arrive in the hotel," he said.

"I don't want anyone to be worried because I live in a two-square-metres room; I am living in an apartment inside of a hotel, where I have all the comfort, the support, where I have everything I want like I am living in a house.

"So if they are worried about me being comfortable, happy and supported, I really am. If they want me in some house that I don't like, in some place I don't like, lonely from my assistants, if they want that, I would be a sad guy and a sad guy doesn't work well."

That happiness may not have always been outwardly evident this term, yet Mourinho stressed he still harbours an appetite to succeed.

"Because I don't behave as a clown on the touchline, it means that I lost my passion," he argued.

"I prefer to behave the way I am doing it, much more mature, better for my team and myself, I don't think you have to behave like a crazy guy on the touchline to have that passion."


More in this Section

Jose Mourinho sees himself at Manchester United for the long term

Frustrating night for Spurs in West Ham clash

New Year, new impressions: Watch Conor Sketches as your favourite Premier League personalities

Andy Murray could return to the top after hip surgery, says leading specialist


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Why Cork gives a homecourt advantage for basketball

Sky set to broadcast Cork’s Munster clash with Limerick

Rory Scannell cool as Munster bid to end losing streak

Defi Du Seuil in form and set for February return

Lifestyle

Helping students reach the height of mindfulness through Everest experience

Ask Audrey: 'I’m afraid it’s impossible to stay classy while admitting you bought a house in Glanmire'

Ireland's five hopefuls for Golden Globes success

Tony Walsh on his poem that became the rallying call after Manchester terror attack

More From The Irish Examiner

Irish Examiner Sport



Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 03, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 25
    • 27
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »