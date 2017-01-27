Mourinho rings the changes for Man United's FA Cup clash with Wigan

David De Gea will be rested for Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wigan on Sunday, when Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw are set to feature.

United goalkeeper De Gea is being given a few days off so Sergio Romero will start, but manager Jose Mourinho plans to name a "good team" against the Sky Bet Championship side.

The United boss has confirmed Martial and Shaw - the latter is without a first-team appearance since November 30 - will get a chance to impress against Wigan. Eric Bailly is returning from the African Nations Cup after the Ivory Coast's early exit so could be involved.

Provisional squad: Romero, Pereira, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Valencia, Young, Rojo, Smalling, Jones, Bailly, Blind, Shaw, Carrick, Mata, Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Mkhitaryan, Rooney, Rashford, Ibrahimovic.