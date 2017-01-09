Home»Sport

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley's reaction to fans paying his £1,000 fine will restore your faith in humanity

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 12:49 pm

You might not think £1,000 is a lot of money in the cash-rich world of football, but down in League Two in the UK it’s a pretty big sum – it certainly was for Morecambe boss Jim Bentley.

The 40-year-old was sent to the stands in December during a 2-1 home defeat to Cheltenham, before being handed a two-match ban and a £1,000 fine.

Fortunately, the fans helped out in heart-warming fashion.

The collection was taken during Morecambe’s game against Notts County on Saturday, when Bentley was barred from the dugout.

Morecambe have endured some financial strain of their own recently, with the club operating under a transfer embargo after the Professional Footballers’ Association stepped in to help pay wages.

And with his side also sitting 17th in League Two, this was a brief moment of cheer for Bentley. Perhaps the show of solidarity will boost the team’s form for the rest of the season.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Fine, Football, Jim Bentley, League Two, Morecambe,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino's home burgled as thieves escape with £70k haul

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wins libel case over doping insinuations

Organisers aim for ‘best ever’ Women's Rugby World Cup as tickets go on sale

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois proves he's got it all with worldy training goal


Today's Stories

Racing’s Antonie Claassen claims Munster can go all the way

Neptune’s new wave making a splash

TERRACE TALK: Man United - Wayne Rooney scuttling Liverpool would crown it all

New rule change fails to leave its mark on managers

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 