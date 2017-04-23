Home»Sport

More to come from Galway, says Johnny Coen

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 06:26 pm

Galway midfielder Johnny Coen reckons the Tribesmen didn’t hit their peak in this afternoon’s 16-point annihilation of Tipperary, claiming “there is a lot more in us”, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Coen was part of a midfield partnership that completely dominated Tipperary's central pairing and he was extremely pleased with the performance churned out by the westerners.

“If we can keep building, we know there is a lot more in us. If we get a few more of the injuries back, who knows what could happen,” said Coen.

“It is great for championship preparation really. Whatever happened with the result today, we were looking to get a performance.”

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue, meanwhile, was pleased that the team weren’t hamstrung by yet another slow start, as had been the case in previous rounds.

“We were very conscious of the start and that we were still in the game after 10 or 15 minutes. I thought the lads done really well on that and then we just pushed on.

“Look, it’s only a short few weeks since the Wexford game and we’d a poor result in that. The boys have pushed on and worked hard since. It’s still only April and our focus will turn to the championship."

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan said: “We looked way below where we’d like to be in several positions on the field.”

