More bad news for Barry Geraghty as scan reveals fractured shoulder

Barry Geraghty is set for a further three weeks on the sidelines after it was discovered he had sustained a hairline fracture of his shoulder blade in a fall at Killarney last week.

The retained rider to owner JP McManus took a tumble when his mount Cook Islands was brought down by Wonderoftheworld at the final flight in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Hurdle.

An X-ray showed no breakages and it was originally hoped the top Irish jump jockey just had soft tissue injuries that would keep him out of the saddle for about a week.

However, further medical investigation revealed the true damage.

"It showed up on an MRI on Friday. I had an X-ray on Tuesday. It's probably another three weeks I'm looking at," said Geraghty.

"I'll be seeing my surgeon in another fortnight and we'll have a better idea then, but it's looking like that.

"It's obviously not great being on the sidelines again, but hopefully I'm putting my bad luck behind me and I'm hoping for a clear run."

It is another blow for Geraghty, who only returned from a spell on the sidelines at the Galway Festival after being off since April with a broken arm sustained in a fall from Minella Foru in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

He was forced out of this year's Cheltenham Festival when suffering lung and rib injuries in a fall at Kempton in February. He also broke his other arm in a fall at Market Rasen last July.